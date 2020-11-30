Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers announced Monday the town's 2020 Christmas parade was canceled.
Citing a "surging number of reported infections of COVID-19," the mayor said suspending the parade was the most "prudent" action to keep the public healthy and safe.
"I appreciate that this will be disappointing to many and that some may disagree with my decision," Bickers said in the announcement, which was posted to social media. "However, the most beneficial action all of us can and should take to limit the spread of this virus — hopefully avoiding mandatory closings being advocated by some in the community and enacted in other areas — ... is for each of us to take reasonable steps to help stem the growing rate of infections."
The parade already had been moved back from its traditional first-weekend-of-December slot to Dec. 13.
Bickers said he didn't want to cancel the event, but noted limiting public gatherings might help curb local infections.
