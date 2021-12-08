The possibility of rain has led to the rescheduling of the 2021 Louisville Christmas Parade.
Te parade is now is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 12, with participants assembling at 1 p.m. at Louisville Christian Church. This year’s theme is “Down Home Christmas,” and the route will proceed along Louisville Road to Town Hall. Refreshments will be available at Town Hall after the parade.
