The Louisville Dog Park at 2325 Topside Road opened Friday, much to the joy of several canines and their kid companions who were there for the inaugural day.
Funded by a $25,000 Boyd Foundation Dog Park Dash grant, the park is one of more than 100 going in statewide.
Foundation co-founder Randy Boyd attended the opening along with community organizers and city officials including Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers and Operations Manager Linda Webb.
“Our Tennessee Dog Park Dash encourages people to come together to make their community a better place for both people and pets. Jenny (Boyd’s wife) and I are honored to be able to help,” Boyd said in a news release.
