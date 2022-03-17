A Louisville man was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and resisting arrest Wednesday, March 16, after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, threatening to kill the teenage girl and her family and resisting arrest.
A 15-year-old Louisville girl reportedly told Blount County Sheriff’s deputies that she argued with Marice L. Richey, 21, Red Hill Drive, Louisville, when she took her infant son to see him. She went back to her home, which she shares with her parents, following the argument.
A police report states that Richey arrived at her apartment shortly after she returned. She started to open the door for Richey, at which point he allegedly forced his way into the apartment.
Richey reportedly continued arguing with the girl and her 49-year-old mother. The police report states that the argument escalated, and that he hit the girl in the head with a glass. The girl’s 49-year-old mother allegedly reacted by slapping Richey.
In response, Richey reportedly pushed the mother and “grabbed her by the throat”, before trying to take her car keys and cellphone.
The girl’s father, 56, arrived at this point. He reported that he fought with Richey physically. The fighting allegedly prompted Richey to grab a large knife from the kitchen in the apartment and threaten to kill the entire family.
Following this, Alcoa Police officers arrived at the residence. Their incident report states that, as they did not have a physical description of Richey, but had been informed that Richey was armed, they had their handguns out when they entered the residence.
The officers reported that they pointed their weapons first at the father, who told them that Richey was still in the apartment.
Officers note in their report that they ordered Richey to exit the apartment at gunpoint. They observed that his face appeared bloody and he seemed intoxicated, and that they observed a knife inside the apartment on first interacting with him.
They allege that when they attempted to handcuff Richey, he pulled away from them and tried to run. They report that they then forced him to the ground, as he continued to resist their attempts to detain him. After a short struggle, officers reported, Richey “appeared to pretend he was sleeping.”
Officers alleged that they propped him up, but that Richey tried again to stand, pushing officers to put a “hobble strap” on his leg.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies then arrived, shackled Richey and took him into custody.
According to Marian O’Briant, Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer, Richey was charged with two counts of resisting arrest, three counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $42,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Investigation of the incident is ongoing.
