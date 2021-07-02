A Louisville man was jailed on a $51,500 bond after deputies found 6.6 grams of crack cocaine in his possession, drugs he allegedly was going to trade for sex, according to others involved in the incident.
Craig Steven Worsham, 51, Airbase Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:20 a.m. July 2 and charged with the manufacture, delivery or sale of cocaine and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Worsham was driving a car with three passengers — two men and a woman — in the area of U.S. Highway 321 and Grandview Road when law enforcement on routine patrol pulled him over because he didn’t have any tag lights. Deputies immediately took the woman into custody on warrants outside Blount County.
After Worsham consented to a search of the car, they found a bag with 6.6 grams of crack cocaine in it, which Worsham identified. They also found a digital scale, a glass pipe and a silver canister “with what looked like drug residue,” according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report of the incident.
Deputies searched one passenger’s possessions and found he had 20 capsules of Gabapentin.
That passenger — who was later cited for simple possession — said the crack cocaine wasn’t his, but that “they” were going to use it to trade the woman for “sexual favors.”
Deputies then jailed Worsham and put in a request for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to test the suspected crack.
Worsham was being held pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
