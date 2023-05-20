Alcoa Police officers charged a Louisville man with reckless endangerment after he was involved in a three-car crash on Alcoa Highway Thursday, May 18. Jack Anthony Tocco, 36, Manor Way, was allegedly under the influence of an intoxicant at the time of the crash.
According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a crash on Alcoa Highway at about 12:06 p.m. On arrival, they found a three-car crash near Mimosa Heights Drive. Witnesses said a white Chevrolet had rear-ended a Toyota SUV, causing it to flip on its side and hit a white Jeep.
The driver of the Toyota suffered a laceration to her face and was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital.
Officers said they found the driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Tocco, standing away from the crash in the highway median. They said he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, although he denied having anything to drink that day. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for multiple lacerations.
A witness said Tocco had sideswiped his car and continued driving, swerving into the center median several times at high speed. He told officers he followed Tocco until the crash occurred. Another witness told officers he saw Tocco get out of his car after the crash and apologize to the vehicle he hit before walking to the median.
Officers met Tocco at the hospital, where they said he told them he had been trying to get away from the car he sideswiped. He also allegedly told them he had consumed several drinks in the early hours of the morning as well as suboxone and Xanax. They arrested him at 6:15 p.m. and charged him with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, two counts of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault. He was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where he was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
