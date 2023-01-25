Alcoa Police officers arrested a Louisville man Friday, Jan. 20 after they said he attacked another man with an ax. Christopher O’Bryan Norman, 35, was also the subject of an investigation by the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force, leading to additional drug charges.
According to a police report, officers responded around 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to a report of a stabbing at Woodspring Suites, 4412 Singleton Station Road Louisville. Upon arrival, officers found that the victim, a 42-year-old Louisville man, had already been transported to the UT Medical Center.
Witnesses allegedly told officers the suspect had left the scene in a black Chevrolet Camaro.
Officers went to the UT Medical Center, where they spoke to the victim. Officers said the man told them he had been talking on the phone in his car when a man, later identified as Norman, came up and knocked on the window and asked if he wanted to fight. The man said he got out of his car, at which point Norman struck him in the forearm with a small ax.
Medical staff allegedly told officers the ax had severed tendons in the man’s arm, leaving him with two functional fingers before surgery.
Detectives with the Alcoa Police Department and the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force managed to track Norman to a residence on Guadal Canal Drive in Maryville before arresting him at 12:11 p.m. Jan. 20. He was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where he was charged with aggravated assault as well as two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine.
Norman is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $350,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
