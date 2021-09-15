Deputies arrested a Louisville man Tuesday after a woman reported he tried wrecking her vehicle twice, damaged it, struck, and spit on her because she had some of his personal belongings, a report states.
Maya L. Everett, 20, Friendsville, called Blount County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon after the alleged offender, Kirk L. Beaudette, 21, caused a scene.
Everett told the deputy that she and Beaudette had been arguing about his personal belongings over text messages. She had them in her car that day.
When she left a residence on West Hill Avenue, Friendsville, she told the officer Beaudette was there, swerved his vehicle in front of hers and almost caused her to wreck.
The report states that she said she tried to drive around his vehicle afterward, and he swerved in front of her again, almost causing another wreck.
Then, she told the officer she cracked her window to hand Beaudette his belongings. He allegedly forced his way through the cracked window and opened her car door.
Everett said she hit Beaudette, trying to get him out of her car, and he allegedly hit her back, grabbed the items and went back to his own car.
The report states that after Everett rolled up her window and shut her car door, Beaudette came back to her car, punched her driver's side window out, spit in her face and left.
The officer noted in the report that he saw blood on Everett's hand and glass shards from the window on her clothes.
The report also states that the record of events given by a witness and Beaudette matched what Everett said.
Beaudette was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, vandalism and domestic assault. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
