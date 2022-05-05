A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with numerous felonies after police allege he kidnapped multiple people and fled from Blount County Sheriff’s deputies into Knoxville.
According to a sheriff’s report, at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Blount County Sheriff’s deputies observed a Lexus matching the description of a vehicle owned by Jerrick Orlando Davis, 25, East Old Topside Road.
The car was being driven near the intersection of Louisville Road and Alcoa Highway.
Deputies note in their report that Davis was, at the time, the subject of active violation of probation and contempt of court warrants out of Blount County. Those warrants reportedly stemmed from initial aggravated assault and robbery charges.
Deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle after it had been driven onto Pellissippi Parkway, but that the operator of the vehicle continued driving towards Knox County.
According to deputies, the driver only began to pull over onto the right side of the road after passing into Knox County.
After the vehicle stopped, a woman exited the driver’s side of the car. Deputies drew their service weapons and ordered her to the ground.
Once the woman was behind the Lexus and on the ground, deputies say, the car began to move in reverse, towards the woman and the deputies’ patrol vehicle. Police noted that the car “almost (ran) over” the woman and nearly struck their vehicle. The car was then driven away from the scene of the stop, and deputies resumed pursuit.
Deputies report that they followed Davis’ vehicle until reaching the parkway’s Kingston Pike exit. They note that the vehicle was being driven recklessly, as it nearly collided with multiple vehicles while reaching speeds of about 140 miles per hour.
Deputies say they lost sight of Davis’ vehicle after it exited onto Kingston Pike and ended the chase.
The woman allegedly told deputies at the scene of the traffic stop that Davis “told her not to stop” driving away from them. Her mother and juvenile niece reportedly remained inside the vehicle with Davis after she was forced to exit during the stop.
In their report, deputies say that Davis “knowingly pushed” the woman from the car onto Pellissippi Parkway and “knowingly confined” her mother and niece to the vehicle.
Deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force served warrants on Davis at a Sweetwater Inn three days later, on Wednesday, May 4.
The charges against Davis include especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment with a weapon or injury, evading arrest, violation of probation and failure to appear.
He was transported from Sweetwater to the Blount County jail, where is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $225,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 1:30 p.m. May 11 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Investigation of this incident is ongoing.
