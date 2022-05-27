A 20-year-old Louisville man was arrested Thursday, May 26, days after someone in a car he was reportedly using to flee from police threw objects from the window of the car during a high-speed chase.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies say that they noticed Devon Lashawn Wayne Walker, Wheeler Road, Louisville, settle into the driver’s seat of a black Volkswagen Jetta at the Gas Express on Alcoa Highway after midnight Tuesday, May 24.
Police add that they were aware that there were warrants out for Walker’s arrest on charges of domestic assault and violation of an order of protection.
Deputies report that they turned on their emergency lights and sirens after spotting Walker at the gas station. However, they add that Walker immediately drove away from the gas station, ignoring police attempts to stop him.
According to deputies’ accounts of the incident, Walker continued north on Alcoa Highway. As police pursued him, they noted that someone in the vehicle was throwing objects from the window of the car and that Walker was driving erratically, forcing other motorists from the road.
Police followed Walker as far as the Sevier Heights Baptist Church before giving up the chase. They report that Walker was then driving at a speed of 90 miles per hour through a construction zone.
Days before the police chase, Walker had been given a 9 a.m. May 26 court date related to an assault charge. A supplemental report states that deputies took Walker into custody May 26, during a Blount County General Sessions Court proceeding.
Police charged Walker with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license after the chase. Additionally, he faces charges of violation of an order of protection, domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and driving under the influence.
Walker is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $207,500 pending a 9 a.m. June 2 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court; a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court; and a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
