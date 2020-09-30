A Louisville man was taken into custody early Wednesday after he allegedly helped a woman with target practice — illegal because he had a prior felony conviction.
Vincent Anthony Williams, 55, Holston College Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:44 a.m. Sept. 30 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states deputies responded to the Holston College-Gravely Hills roads area in reference to fireworks and guns being fired. The reporting deputy was aware that Williams had been involved in several previous fireworks disturbances in the past few weeks, a report states.
The deputies approached Williams, another man and a woman, who were all under a pop-up canopy with a plastic table in a field behind a residence in the 4000 block of Holston College Road. After they shined a flashlight at him and spoke, Williams allegedly went in front of his vehicle, kneeled for several seconds, then came back.
Williams also was wearing an empty black holster, the report states. He told the deputies the group had been shooting fireworks earlier, but were currently shooting firearms. He said the woman felt unsafe and wanted help with target practice, the report states.
Williams laid the holster on the table, which also held multiple firearms, including a .22-caliber handgun, boxes of ammunition and an unloaded 20-round 9mm pistol magazine. When asked if the .22 fit into the holster, Williams said it didn’t, but a Heckler & Koch VP9 9mm pistol fit it and he didn’t know where that pistol was, the report states.
While Williams looked for the pistol, the reporting deputy shone his flashlight at the front end of the vehicle, revealing the pistol in the dirt underneath the engine block. After it was retrieved, Williams allegedly said he didn’t know why the pistol was there and that the other man must have panicked and threw it there when the deputies approached.
Williams also said he always carried the holster but never the pistol because he is a convicted felon, the report states. He then allegedly changed his story, saying he was never shooting and never possessed any firearm other than a rifle he showed deputies earlier during the incident.
He changed his story several times while speaking with the deputies, the report states. The deputies concluded their investigation and took Williams into custody and to the Blount County jail.
