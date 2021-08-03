A Louisville man was arrested Monday evening, Aug. 2, in the parking lot of his residence on charges of selling oxycodone pills.
Johnny Dewayne Simmons, 46, Airway Ridge Road, faces two charges of delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is being held on bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The arrest followed an investigation over the past few months by narcotics investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, a spokeswoman for the Blount County Sheriff's Office said.
