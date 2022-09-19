A 46-year old Louisville man has been charged with vehicular homicide, among other offenses, after a Friday night, Sept. 16, crash left a Seymour woman dead.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at Topside Road by Johnston Road at 9:37 p.m. Officers report that Jack Gregory Allred, of Louisville Road, was driving west on Topside with one passenger when he struck Kimberlee Glenn's car in an attempt to pass other vehicles on the road.
After Allred's truck struck her car, Glenn, 50, of Seymour, left the roadway, where her car collided with a telephone pole and flipped, officers say. Glenn was killed. Her passenger, a female juvenile, was reportedly injured.
Allred continued driving for over a mile, according to the police report. Neither Allred nor his passenger were hurt in the crash, officers say.
In addition to vehicular homicide, following the crash, he was also charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon or injury, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and driving under the influence. Allred has previously been charged with driving under the influence, per the police report.
His bond was initially set at $560,000. He faced a preliminary appearance in Blount County General Sessions Court Monday, Sept. 19.
