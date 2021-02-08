Blount recently lost a native son, decorated veteran and stalwart first responder.
Louisville’s Brig. Gen. William Mark Hart — known as “Mark” to his family — died Jan. 26 at age 65. Loved ones and friends are remembering him not only for his service in the U.S. military but what he gave as an EMS worker.
In some ways, Hart worked with Blount ambulances before there were ambulances in the county.
At 16 he started as a driver with Harrill’s Funeral Home (which was owned by his uncle) at a time when funeral homes ran emergency calls that established ambulance services would run later.
Even between deployments and a nearly constant role in East Tennessee National Guard command positions, Hart stayed dedicated to EMS work: He was employed for Rural Metro for about 26 years, family members said.
Always on duty
He was so dedicated, in fact, that he was on the job even when he wasn’t.
Hart’s wife, Rhea Hart, recalled to The Daily Times in a recent phone interview her late husband’s character and quality as a Blount Countian and a driven military and civilian servant.
She remembered one day years ago driving down West Lamar Alexander Parkway with her husband when the car beside them seemed like it was losing control.
“I was driving the truck,” she remembered. “It was just waving back and forth and Mark said, ‘Follow that car!’”
She did, assuming at first whoever was driving it was probably inebriated. But Mark Hart insisted.
“He said ‘No: He’s having a medical emergency. I want you to follow the car and get him to turn,’” she remembered. “I kind of eased him over and Mark was hanging out the window shouting at him, telling him to turn.
“I was going ‘Mark, don’t do it! Don’t do it!” Rhea Hart said. She was afraid for her husband’s safety, but once they made contact with the driver, they found out he was having diabetic issues, potentially drifting into a coma. “His blood sugar was very low and you could tell by talking to him something was really wrong.”
Ambulances showed up later and helped the man, but Mark Hart was the first responder.
Academic success
He had years of service by that point and had no plans to stop. Hart’s family said he was incredibly driven, no matter what.
He loved the outdoors: fishing, hunting, spending time with family in the Smokies. But that wasn’t a means of escape for him. His years of work with EMS saw him driving response vehicles for funeral homes, flying along with a friend of his, Dr. Robert Lash, who founded LifeStar, and serving as a registered nurse with RE/ACTS, responding to emergencies at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
But he was more than a kind of local action hero. Hart was a scholar, too.
According to his profile with the Department of Defense’s National Guard Bureau, he earned an undergraduate degree in industrial education and a master’s in nursing from the University of Tennessee Knoxville as well as a degree from the U.S. Army War College.
But his role as a teacher outshined his qualifications as a student.
“One woman who went through nursing school with him told me she would never have made it through nursing school if it hadn’t been for Mark and all the study sessions he helped lead,” Rhea Hart said.
‘They remembered what he said’
Mark Hart was deployed as a squadron commander to Iraq in 2004 and as a support group commander to Kuwait in 2011.
Between 1983 to 2014, he climbed the ranks from second lieutenant to brigadier general.
By December 2014 he was joint staff director of the Tennessee National Guard and had served in nearly 30 assignments, the guard bureau states.
Among nearly 25 awards and decorations he received throughout his decades of service were the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal.
Through all he achieved, he prioritized family, friends, farming and nature.
He was born at Blount Memorial, and though his parents moved north to Chicago at one point, he quickly returned to the county.
“He liked the country, the lakes, the camping, the hunting,” Hart’s daughter, Kendra Hart, said in a phone interview.
He owned cattle on a Maryville farm before he settled in Louisville. He had three children: Kendra, William Shawn and Courtney. His son also served in the U.S. military, as did Mark Hart’s father, Master Sgt. William Robert Hart.
Kendra followed in her father’s footsteps as well and works as a medical professional.
Mark Hart’s driven attitude garnered admiration from everyone he came in contact with, his family said, and he passed that drive to his kids.
“I’ve always known him to be a leader,” Kendra Hart said. “He thrived in those positions. People would still want him to come and give speeches. Years after, they remembered what he said.”
Neighbor, scholar, fighter
Hart was cremated after a private viewing because COVID-19 kept the family from having the kind of full celebration they wanted.
He will be buried alongside his parents in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
Come summer 2021, the family will hold a service of remembrance, potentially with a fish fry, or something outdoors, Kendra Hart said.
His family wants to honor his memory by reflecting on the life he loved and hold an event “where people can come out, tell old stories about him, about how he impacted their lives. Whether (death) is expected or unexpected, you’re never ready for it,” she added. “We’re still just trying to bond together as a family.”
Rhea Hart is coping, too, but she has grandchildren close right now.
“Mark loved to learn,” Rhea Hart said. “And he enjoyed sharing that information with other people and seeing them succeed. He had a lot of people who thought he was just a regular guy.”
But he wasn’t, Hart’s family emphasized: Though he achieved more in 65 years than most achieve in a lifetime, he was still a down-to-earth storyteller, neighbor, scholar and fighter who left countless Blount lives better for having known him.
