A Louisville man on Wednesday was arrested after he allegedly pointed a handgun at three people at a Louisville gas station.
Deontae Jermayne Ferguson, 19, Adkins Way, was taken into custody by Alcoa Police officers at 12:36 p.m. following the incident at the Pilot gas station at 1907 Hawks Landing Drive.
Ferguson was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment with a weapon and released on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing on Aug. 13.
According to a police report, the incident began when a woman who arrived with Ferguson was inside the building causing a disturbance by raising her voice.
A store manager left the office, walked into the main area and asked the woman to lower her tone.
At that point, the report states, the woman began to yell and curse as she walked out of the store.
The store manager told her to leave because she had been trespassed from the store 10 days before for fighting in the parking lot.
The woman continued to yell and curse and said she was going to call the corporate officer to file a report.
The store manager handed the woman her name tag, and the woman threw it back at her.
According to the report, that is when Ferguson began yelling and cursing and racked a handgun and pointed at them.
The store manager asked a customer to call 911.
While waiting for officers to arrive, Ferguson pointed a handgun laser at people.
The report states an officer found a black 9-mm semiautomatic handgun and two loaded large-capacity magazines.
An officer also located two 9-mm rounds where Ferguson was sitting, one in the seat and one on the floor.
The report states Ferguson told police he had a handgun in his lap because he was cleaning it for his girlfriend but that he did not rack the slide on the handgun or point it at people.
