A federal judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee has sentenced a Louisville man to 45 years in federal prison after he was convicted of child exploitation.
Tywan Montrease Sykes, 46, was convicted in March 2021 on charges of production and possession of child pornography, enticement of a minor for illegal sex and committing each offense while required to register as a sex offender, a Department of Justice press release adds.
Sykes also was convicted of statutory rape in 1998 and aggravated statutory rape in 2012.
According to trial evidence, Sykes most recently was convicted after Facebook notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of messages Sykes sent through the app.
It adds that he was using Facebook to message a 15-year-old girl, soliciting sex and child pornography.
After Facebook notified NCMEC, they informed the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit, which then contacted the state Department of Children’s Services to identify the girl, the release states.
Sykes was arrested within 48 hours of KPD interviewing the girl, and federal warrants were issued to obtain the Facebook communications and Sykes’ phone.
The two warrants revealed evidence substantial enough to convict Sykes during trial.
After Sykes is released from federal prison, the U.S. Probation Office will supervise him for 30 years, and he’ll be required to register as a sex offender in any state in which he lives, works or attends school.
