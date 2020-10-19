All Blount County restaurants soon could be able to sell liquor by the drink — a move Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers thinks would be good for growing communities.
“One of the things that our citizens tell me is that they want restaurants close to home,” Bickers said. “We’re a rapidly growing town, and we want to provide the services and businesses that our citizens are looking for.”
As it stands, only restaurants in the city limits of Maryville, Alcoa and Townsend can sell liquor drinks.
Come November, that could change.
On the Nov. 3 ballot, Blount Countians will get the option to permit the on-premises consumption of liquor at county restaurants that do not fall within those cities. Friendsville, Walland, Greenback, Seymour and Louisville are some of the areas that would be affected by the referendum.
“Not being able to offer that item to diners is a significant hurdle,” Bickers said.
The referendum is on the ballot as a result of the Blount County Commission’s approval in July when they voted 17-2 in favor.
Commissioners Jim Hammontree and Joe McCulley voted in opposition of the resolution.
“Any time you can take something to the voters and let them decide, I don’t think there are any wrong answers,” Commissioner Nick Bright said in July.
Bickers said he and other Louisville residents tried to get a Louisville-only liquor sale referendum on November’s ballot, but the County Commission moved for a countywide referendum.
“We’ll support it on the county level because it’ll have the effect of doing what we hoped to accomplish here,” he said.
Louisville currently has two restaurants, but Bickers anticipates more coming to the area if the referendum passes.
“I really believe within 12 to 18 months we’ll have more opening,” he said.
Liquor drinks are taxed at 15%. Half of those revenues go to the state and half go to the county and Blount County Schools.
Giving BCS additional funding would be a huge benefit of the referendum, Bickers said.
“There’s an inherent disparity in funding in the county and city school systems. The city schools have additional dollars that come from the city property tax that the county schools don’t have,” he said. “The county property tax is allocated between the three school systems.”
Potential revenues have yet to be determined but could be noteworthy, Blount County Director of Budgets Randy Vineyard told The Daily Times in July.
“Over a 10-year time frame, it should be significant and reduce the reliance on the property tax,” he said. “In summary, it is more of an equity or fairness matter for businesses and allows more choice for our residents and visitors across the county.”
Bickers agrees.
“It’s about equity and fairness — removing obstacles and hurdles to successful business if you’re in the city,” he said.
