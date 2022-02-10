The Blount County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon that left several displaced.
The fire, which started on the porch of a Hardy Boulevard, Louisville, mobile home eventually spread throughout the structure.
The fire department responded to a 2:35 p.m. report in under 10 minutes, with 11 firefighters in seven trucks. The fire, which was controlled by 3:07 p.m., reportedly began when one of the residents left a cigarette in a bucket on the porch of the residence. Heavy winds tipped the bucket over, causing sparks from the cigarette to catch on outdoor furniture before eventually igniting the structure. The family living in the residence lost nearly all of their belongings to the fire.
One person present during the fire reported difficulty breathing after helping his wife and two children exit the trailer. He was assessed for symptoms of smoke inhalation by American Medical Response at the scene, but was not taken to a hospital.
Investigators were set to evaluate the scene Thursday, Feb. 11.
