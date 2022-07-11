Louisville residents filed a lawsuit against the town for signing off on a business owner’s request to operate an automobile repair shop in a residential area.
The request was passed during a May Louisville Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, according to the July 5 lawsuit. And the property is located next door to the petitioners.
William Mattison, of Louisville and owner of Mattison Enterprises Garage, has plans to build and operate a repair shop for cars and boats on Little Dug Gap Road. The lawsuit adds that the property may also serve as a junkyard.
According to the town’s zoning regulations, junkyards are prohibited in residential zoning.
The lawsuit adds that the zoning ordinance also prohibits repair shops, although the ordinance doesn’t explicitly state “repair shops.” It does, however, state that outdoor vehicle storage is prohibited, with the exception of “adequately screened vehicles kept for hobby” or for salvaging parts.
Mattison requested a variance of the zoning ordinance from the board, which zoning regulations state gives the BZA authority to flex an ordinance if it is interfering with someone’s right to their property. And the variance can’t create substantial problems for the public or interfere with the intent of the ordinance.
Per the regulations, variances are permitted when strict enforcement of an ordinance “would result in unnecessary and undue hardship” of the property owner.
Although passed by the BZA, the lawsuit alleges the variance shouldn’t have been and requested that Blount County Circuit Court review and overturn the BZA’s decision. It adds that the BZA approved the request on the basis that it does not violate the town’s zoning ordinance and allows Mattison to use his property for a hobby — repairing vehicles.
Adjacent property owners who filed the lawsuit, Frank and Tina Reed, alleged the variance isn’t justified by a hardship and violates the town’s zoning ordinance.
During the May meeting when the BZA voted, the lawsuit states that the Reeds attended, spoke and objected to the request.
Town engineer and chairman of the BZA, Tom Swicegood said he did not want to comment while litigation is ongoing. Legal representation for the Reeds did not respond to The Daily Times’ request for comment by press time on Monday.
