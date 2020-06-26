An 18-year-old Louisville man was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies Thursday, June 25, and charged him with criminal homicide and aggravated child abuse in connection with his infant son's death.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to Corey Ryan Dillow's residence on Red Hill Drive on Wednesday, June 24, and found his infant child unresponsive.
Deputies attempted CPR before the infant was transported by ambulance to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, where the infant was pronounced dead, a Friday press release from BCSO states.
Dillow is being held on bonds totaling $1,250,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. July 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The investigation is ongoing.
