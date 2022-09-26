A Louisville man was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, after law enforcement responded to reports that he had threatened mass violence at Maryville College. Ty’Ron Carr Martin, 19, allegedly made multiple threats against people at the college, including a threat to commit mass violence on the campus with a firearm.
According to Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp, officers began an investigation Sept. 9 after the department received a report that Martin had indicated he planned to do harm to individuals at Maryville College. A three-day investigation led officers to seek a warrant for Martin’s arrest on Sept. 12.
“Based on those remarks and after interviewing numerous witnesses, we obtained a warrant from a magistrate to charge him with the threat to harm people at the school,” Crisp said.
Martin remained at large until he turned himself in to the custody of Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at the Blount County Correctional Facility Friday. He was arrested and charged with threat of mass violence at a school, and he remains in custody in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Karen Eldridge, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for Maryville College, confirmed that Martin is not a current student at the school.
