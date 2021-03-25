After COVID-19 canned the expected 2020 premiere, Louisville's Wolfstock Music Festival is back on and set for early August.
Town officials announced Thursday, March 25, the long-anticipated two-day country music extravaganza will be held Aug. 6-7 near Louisville Town Hall.
The event is a collaboration with Knoxville-based country radio station 100.3 The Wolf and will feature a variety of performers headlined by Jake Owen and Billy Currington.
The event, expected to attract at least 10,000 according to town officials, was originally slated for May 7, 2020, but was canceled because of pandemic safety concerns.
“After one of the most challenging periods in recent memory, the town of Louisville is thrilled to finally host Wolfstock 2021,” Louisvlle Mayor Tom Bickers said in a news release. “This is an event that’s now more than a year in the making, and we’re ready to finally — and safely — gather together to showcase all the fun, beauty and hospitality our town has to offer. We look forward to this being an annual event that people come back to year after year.”
Information about performers and tickets is available at TheWolfstock.com.
Details will be in Friday's issue of The Daily Times.
