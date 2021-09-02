A Louisville woman was cited for possession after she called Alcoa Police officers to her hotel room shortly after midnight Thursday and said spirits attacked her there, an incident report states.
Bethany Alice Holder-Gosa, 47, was staying at the M Star Hotel on Alcoa Highway when she said the room started to feel "heavy."
Shortly after that, she said the spirit of Harold Booker and his son appeared. The report does not list the connection between Holder-Gosa and Booker.
She reported to the police that she saw the spirits in her mirror and heard Booker's voice, and that's how she knew it was him.
They told her they were going to kill her, she said.
After hearing Holder-Gosa's report, the officer asked her if she uses narcotics. She allegedly told him she smoked meth earlier that day and where he could find the rest of it and her pipe.
The officers reported obtaining a baggy from her dresser drawer and a glass pipe from on top of a table. They issued a citation for possession of meth and paraphernalia.
Holder-Gosa requested an ambulance for herself to double-check that she was OK, even though she thought she would be since the spirits were gone.
She was cleared by AMR.
