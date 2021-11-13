Deputies arrested a Louisville woman Thursday evening after she allegedly stabbed a man while carrying a small child, then left in a vehicle, a report from Blount County Sheriff’s Office states.
Angela Rena Russell, 40, was charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and criminal impersonation. She also had a warrant out of Knox County for failure to pay child support.
Deputies came to Russell’s address on Glenn Road after receiving a call that someone was stabbed.
When they got there, they reported that a 56-year-old man from Orlando, Florida, was in the roadway yelling he had been stabbed.
The arrest report states that deputies directed the man to get on the ground while waiting for more deputies to arrive and secure the area. While on the ground, the man told deputies Russell had done it.
After more deputies arrived, the man was transported to UT Medical Center. The report notes he had a small puncture wound in his lower back and a small laceration on his left wrist.
The man said Russell had left in a maroon pickup truck. Deputies found a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over near the backside of the airport on Louisville Road.
They saw that the passenger, Russell, matched the description they were given, but she allegedly attempted to give deputies the identity of someone who was deceased.
After confirming who she was, Russell said her brother and another man had been fighting at her house all day, so she wanted to get out of there with her baby.
They arrested and charged her with criminal impersonation, on top of her warrant out of Knox County.
Shortly after she was in custody and the investigation at her residence was concluded, she also was charged with aggravated assault.
She is being held on a $51,000 bond, and has hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 15 and 18.
A state Department of Children Services referral was made in reference to the incident, and the child was left with Russell’s father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.