After COVID-19 canned its expected 2020 premiere, Louisville’s Wolfstock Music Festival is back on and set for early August.
Town officials announced Wednesday, March 24, the long-anticipated two-day country music extravaganza will be held Aug. 6-7 on property near Louisville Town Hall.
Tickets go on sale today, March 26.
The event is a collaboration with Knoxville-based country radio station 100.3 The Wolf and will feature a variety of performers headlined by Jake Owen and Billy Currington. Blount Partnership Tourism Development and WATE 6 are presenting partners.
Last year, leaders expected Wolfstock might attract a full-capacity crowd of at least 10,000: It originally was slated for May 7, 2020, but canceled as the pandemic crushed social gatherings across the nation.
Now that it’s back, Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers said in a news release Thursday the town is “thrilled.”
“This is an event that’s now more than a year in the making, and we’re ready to finally — and safely — gather together to showcase all the fun, beauty and hospitality our town has to offer,” Bickers said.
But in emails to The Daily Times on Thursday, he emphasized leaders are playing 2021 attendance safe, albeit with hopes COVID-19 threats are significantly deflated come mid-summer.
Even so, “all state and local COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the event regarding mask-wearing, social distancing, etc., will be adhered to in order to safeguard the health, safety, and well-being of all attendees, performers and staff,” organizers said in the release.
“While there has been a significant level of social media buzz since we announced (Wednesday), suggesting a lot of pent-up demand, we are not going to open up full capacity right now,” Bickers emailed.
“We are going to make sure we are in compliance with any Tennessee COVID protocols at the time of the event,” he explained. “While the latest information on vaccine availability is very encouraging, and I anticipate the vast majority of folks being vaccinated ... we will not open the event to full capacity until we are comfortable we can do so in compliance with state protocols.”
Bickers said he’s telling people the best way to make sure they can attend is to go ahead and purchase tickets now. There are expectations demand may be high.
That could be because of COVID-19 cabin fever: A fully open Tennessee by summer may point to a very active festival year for Blount.
But it also could be because of the star-studded lineup planned. Besides Owen and Currington, Jordan Davis, Carly Pearce, Matt Stell and Lindsay Ell will take the stage during the festival’s two-day romp.
Wolfstock is organized by Tailormade Productions; its owner, Aaron Tracy, echoed Bickers’ enthusiasm.
“After more than a year with almost no live-music options to speak of, we can’t wait to give people from across East Tennessee the chance to see this amazing line-up of performers,” Tracy said. “We are excited for the town of Louisville and can’t wait to finally bring this unforgettable event to life.”
If festival organizers and town officials get their way, 2021’s Wolfstock won’t be a one-hit wonder. Leaders hope it will return to light up Louisville with great music for years to come.
Festival details are at thewolfstock.com.
