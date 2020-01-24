A Louisville man was arrested following two domestic disturbance incidents reported on Wednesday morning.
Ryan Phillip Barber, 28, of Louisville, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of domestic assault. He was also charged with cruelty to animals, false imprisonment and interference with emergency calls.
The victim, 30, of Louisville, told a BCSO deputy that her boyfriend came home from work angry. When they went to bed, Barber told the woman to sleep on the couch because he didn’t want her dog in bed.
While the woman stayed in the living room for a while, she eventually went to lay down in the bedroom, and her dog followed her into bed, according to incident reports. The victim recalled Barber got upset because he was being kept awake.
The victim told a deputy Barber then got on top of her and started attacking her.
“Mr. Barber threw her on the floor, dragged her and cussed her out and threatened to ruin her life and hurt her worse than he ever has,” according to BCSO incident reports. “(The victim) then searched for her phone and could not find it. Mr. Barber then stated that he was going to kill (the victim’s) dogs and started throwing (her) things.”
During one of the incidents, the victim reported Barber repeatedly threw a canine to the ground with as much force as possible.
When the victim, who is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 104 pounds, went outside to look for one of her dogs, she stated Barber carried her back inside the house to keep her from leaving.
BCSO’s timeline
Deputies first responded at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday morning to a report of domestic assault. Officers obtained a warrant for Barber’s arrest, but they could not locate the alleged perpetrator.
Later Wednesday morning at approximately 8:10 a.m. the victim called emergency services reporting she was being was assaulted again.
While responding to the second call, a deputy was informed that Barber had just left the house in his truck. An officer pulled over a vehicle matching the truck’s description, and Barber was arrested by BCSO deputies and transported to Blount County Correctional Facility where he was charged with domestic violence with simple assault.
Following Barber’s arrest, officers spoke to the victim at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday where she provided more details about the incidents. Following the second meeting, Barber was charged with four more crimes.
Barber was released on Thursday morning on bonds totaling $16,000 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
