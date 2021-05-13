The League of Women Voters of Blount County will present a program titled "Redistricting 101" online via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
The program will be explaining redistricting, why it matters and how to prevent gerrymandering. This is a part of a larger series the League of Women Voters has planned.
Visit bit.ly/3hlNudv to register for the meeting.
