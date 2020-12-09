A Madisonville man is facing a sexual battery charge after he allegedly groped a woman without her consent while in her vehicle.
Edward Aron Wheaton, 45, Madisonville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, and charged with sexual battery. He was released on a $5,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
A 35-year-old woman told an officer she saw a man, who was older and seemed to need assistance, walking on Brown School Road at Old Knoxville Pike. She stopped and asked him if he needed a ride, and he said that he did and got in.
The woman said she drove the man up the hill to a Brown School Road address. But before the man left the car, he put his hand on her right knee, slid it up her inner thigh while touching her privates and said, “You’re very beautiful.”
The woman said she balled up her fist and pushed the man out of the car. The man walked to the front of the house, turned around, smiled and waved at her, an incident report states.
At the address, an officer determined Wheat matched the given description of the offender. Wheat allegedly said he had been at the house since 12:30 p.m. and hadn’t left at all, but the woman positively identified Wheat as the offender.
Wheat allegedly told the officer he did receive a ride from the woman, but said he didn’t touch her; when asked why he initially wasn’t honest with the officer if he supposedly did nothing wrong, he said, “I didn’t want to go to jail,” the report states.
After the officer determined Wheat did make sexual contact with the woman without her consent, and that he knew or had reason to know she wasn’t consenting, Wheat was taken into custody and transported to Blount County jail.
