A Madisonville man on Monday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for producing child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee Frances M. Hamilton III announced.
Terry Lee Gilbreath, 52, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan after being convicted last year of two counts of producing child pornography, Hamilton's office said in a press release.
"The evidence presented at trial established that on two separate occasions in 2015 the defendant video recorded and photographed his sexual molestation of an eight-year-old child," the release states.
"Following his imprisonment, Gilbreath will be supervised by the United States Probation Office for the rest of his life and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school."
