An earthquake in Campbell County was felt as far as Blount County on Monday afternoon.
The U.S. Geological Survey map shows the 2:12 p.m. earthquake registered 3.8 on the Richter scale.
Blount is on the same fault line as Fincastle — the East Tennessee Seismic Zone — where maps show the quake was centered.
Residents in Maryville, Townsend, Greenback and Seymour reported feeling the shake.
USGS reported the quake was 34.5 kilometers (21.4 miles) deep.
Fincastle is 59.4 miles north of Maryville.
Records show this earthquake, which rattled counties throughout the East Tennessee region, was one of the region’s largest in recent years.
The largest on record in the past 50 years was in Alcoa and registered 4.7 on the Richter scale in 1973, USGS data shows. Monday’s was the largest yet in East Tennessee in 2020 and the fourth largest in the U.S. for the past 30 days.
The impact of Monday’s earthquake could be felt as far north as London, Kentucky, and as far south as Sweetwater, maps of the quake show.
