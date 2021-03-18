The majority of Tennessee's 95 counties saw a decrease in unemployment rates in January 2021, according to a press release Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
Rates in 78 counties decreased at the start of the year, stayed the same in seven counties and increased in 10 counties. Twenty-four counties had unemployment rates under 5%. The remaining 71 counties had rates between 5% and 10%.
Blount County had an unemployment rate of 4.7% during the month of January.
Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.2%. Cocke County had the highest at 8.5%.
The seasonally adjusted rate for the state was 5.1% for January 2021. This was down 0.5% from December 2020. The national average for January was 6.3%.
The state will release February's unemployment rates on March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.