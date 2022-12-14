Alcoa Board of Commissioners made history on Tuesday night, Dec. 13. After three commissioners pledged the oath of office, the board appointed two women to lead it.
Commissioners Tanya Martin and Tracey Cooper are the new mayor and vice mayor of the city of Alcoa.
In its history, women haven’t served in the role of mayor or vice mayor, Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher confirmed.
Martin is also the first person of color to hold the office in Alcoa.
The first and only Black mayor of a city in Blount County was William Bennett Scott Sr., who served in the late 19th century for the city of Maryville.
“I want you to know this has been a step, a great step for women,” Martin said. “And notice what I said. I said women. I didn’t say Black women, I didn’t say White or Hispanic... We now have a woman that is the mayor of the city of Alcoa and vice mayor.”
During a phone call with The Daily Times on Wednesday, Martin said she is most excited about her election because men have primarily held leadership positions in the community. As one of 15 who integrated Alcoa High School in the 1960s, she learned how to navigate stepping into new territory as a minority. Martin also said she has come full circle in her life, from one of the first Black students at AHS to the first woman and Black mayor of Alcoa.
In the November elections, Alcoa city residents reelected Martin for a second four-year term and elected two more to vacant seats on the board: Stephen Biggar and Josh Blair. Former Mayor Clint Abbott and Commissioner Vaughn Belcher didn’t run for reelection after serving over 20 years each on the board.
Part of the process after every election is for the board to reorganize by appointing a mayor and vice mayor. The city of Maryville follows the same process and organization.
Cooper nominated Martin for mayor and newly seated Blair nominated former vice mayor Jim Buchanan for mayor. Martin won by a vote of 3-2, with Cooper and the newly seated Biggar backing her.
Empty seat
Following, Martin nominated Buchanan to remain vice mayor. He declined the nomination and said that Tuesday’s board meeting would be his last. In a letter given to The Daily Times, Buchanan stated he could not support the direction of the board, has lost trust with the incumbents and is immediately resigning effective Dec. 13.
The city charter states the board will appoint someone to fill a vacancy if the term expiration is less than two years. Buchanan’s term expires November 2024.
After he withdrew his nomination from vice mayor and announced his resignation, Martin then nominated and the board voted in favor of Cooper as vice mayor.
Both surprised and disappointed in Buchanan’s resignation, Martin said she didn’t know why he had lost faith in the incumbents. Martin said she notified Buchanan after she was re-elected in November that she would be “throwing her hat” in the nomination for mayor.
When she joined the board four years ago, Abbott stepped up from vice mayor to mayor. Martin said it was the logical choice at that time because the other senior commissioners didn’t want the title, but the city doesn’t mandate a vice mayor must step into the role of mayor after an election.
Mayor is a title, Martin said. It doesn’t have any more power than other commissioners, but it mandates more responsibilities. Cooper told The Daily Times that the title is about being present at places: ribbon cuttings, grand openings, etc.
With Buchanan’s resignation, the board will need to appoint someone else to sit on the planning commission. Although not the current appointee, Cooper attends most work sessions and monthly meetings now.
Also on Tuesday, the board appointed Cooper to serve on the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Rec Commission.
