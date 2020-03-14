Returning to civilian life after a stint in the military — regardless of the length — is an abrupt change.
Maryville College, Pellissippi State Community College and the American Job Center all have programs run by veterans to help with the transition. The assistance is one step in all three organizations’ ultimate goal of helping their clients and students gain employment.
Marc Green, Team Lead at the American Job Center in Alcoa, knows what’s it’s like to adjust to civilian life because when he left the Navy in the early ‘90s, he struggled with the transition himself. He noted there was not nearly as much help available for veterans finding employment as there is now.
“When I came out, I went into (a career center) 30 years ago, and that process wasn’t there,” Green said. “You have all these skills and you’re excited about how can I get a job . . . and a lot of times employers will tell you those skills don’t transfer.”
Green now helps veterans gain employment in Blount County, and part of the state-run job center’s mission is to help vets market skills they gained in the military. Green added veterans are eager to work.
“Our guys want to go to work every day, they want to make a contribution, and they want to do something meaningful,” Green said. “They want to do something that matters. Vets are determined, and they have the aptitude to learn. That’s something employers value.”
Green said the soft skills he learned from in his time in the service such as how to deal with people, handling difficult situations and meeting deadlines were the most sought after attributes he could market to employers.
The AJC has a designated program for veterans who receive priority service when they walk through the door. The job seekers will be matched with a counselor who is also a veteran.
“When you have another vet sitting down and talking to you, ‘Yeah man, I know what you’ve been through. Yeah, I was going through this and I was going through that,’ having another vet talk to you about that puts you at ease,” Green said.
The job center counselor assesses the job seeker to determine what the best next steps that can include enrolling in school or heading into the workforce, and will help the vets promote the skills they gained in the service to employers.
While those coming back from the service may head directly into the workforce, others will be heading to college. Pellissippi State Community College has approximately 400 student veterans in a college of about 10,000 students. The 400 students can find plenty of resources to help with the transition including a veterans center at the Hardin Valley campus where students can often be heard swapping military stories.
Trevor Harvey, director of veterans services at PSCC, makes a concerted effort to help make help veterans. He talks to faculty about the challenges veterans face.
“So that helps because that gives staff a broader idea of what makes that particular population tick,” Harvey said. “So I try to do as much of that as I can.”
Academic personal, and career counseling are a few resources available for veterans.
“I try to remove as many of the roadblocks as I can that could trip them up and cause the to say, ‘school is not for me, I’m out,” Harvey said.
Other veterans assistance programs at PSCC include a library loan program where vets can borrow textbooks from the library so they don’t have to purchase them.
To help with the military transition at Maryville College, all veterans are welcomed at a Military Student Center. The center is hub for all the new veterans and any student receiving military related benefits, aid Jim Humphrey, director of military recruiting and outreach.
Many veteran students need to maximize their military college benefits, and that often leads to students enrolling in college within 60 to 90 days after leaving the service.
“That’s a unique transition,” Humphrey said. “They’re transforming their mindset from a military construct to a much more liberal studying environment.”
Humphrey also knows the transition to civilian life well because he served for four years as an enlisted Army soldier, then earning a degree and serving another 20 years as commissioned Air Force officer.
Green zones
Another way Maryville helps veterans is by providing a voluntary staff training called Green Zone.
“The program is a campus-wide initiative designed to promote a positive and supportive campus environment for our student veterans, current military members and their family,” according to Maryville College’s website. “A ‘Green Zone’ is a location recognized by student veterans as a ‘safe place.’”
After completing the Green Zone training session, faculty, staff and student volunteers identify themselves as someone who is aware of the challenges that veterans face. The training also covers how to deal with students how to handle students with post-traumatic stress disorder, Humphrey added.
All Green Zone volunteers agree to display Green Zone stickers, door hangers or other media that identifies their office or environment as a safe place for veterans.
The hiring side
Humphrey worked as Senior Vice President of Operations and Sales for Goldman Manufacturing in Nashville, and got a first-hand look at the challenge of employing veterans.
“We didn’t list our jobs correctly and brought veteran applicants in, and they didn’t seem to fit the requisite skills,” Humphrey said. “So the challenge is how to marry up those skills needed truly up with the jobs.”
Humphrey said the veterans he hired did not disappoint.
“They are extremely productive,” Humphrey said. “I was always very happy with the veteran employees I hired.”
