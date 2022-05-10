Roadway improvement around the new Amazon facility in Alcoa to support increased traffic from the 1 million square foot warehouse — Project Pearl — are underway.
About 200 trucks and 800 employees will be moving in and out of the facility daily once it opens next year.
On Tuesday night, the Alcoa Board of Commissioners approved an order to allow a Knoxville-based engineering company, Gresham Smith, to re-design utilities in the corridor where Alcoa Highway will be relocated closer to the warehouse.
Before roadway construction can start, the city of Alcoa will move the water and sewer lines that would have been struck by roadway construction. The project will cost $927,130 that will be reimbursed by the state, City Manager Mark Johnson said.
Although the Tennessee Department of Transportation planned for Alcoa Highway improvements before the first Amazon facility in Blount County was announced, internal emails from TDOT staff reported by The Daily Times showed officials had to adjust plans to compensate for the retail giant.
Project Pearl is located off South Singleton Station Road. Once the highway relocation is complete, Alcoa Highway will intersect with Pellissippi Parkway farther east and provide a direct highway connection for the Amazon warehouse.
The relocated highway will have two lanes traveling in each direction with no interruption from turning lanes or businesses, the TDOT website states. A flyover rendering of the relocation design shows a large east-reaching bend toward Project Pearl with a new Alcoa Highway intersection at Pellissippi Parkway near Cusick Road.
Cusick Road is adjacent to Singleton Station, which lines the former golf course turned Amazon warehouse property. Daily Times reporting indicated a State Industrial Access Road — or SIA — for the Amazon warehouse will be built to create a highway interchange for the facility at Singleton Station Road, at a cost of nearly $16 million.
Johnson said Alcoa funded right of way acquisition and utility relocation for the SIA project, but the state funded the remainder. Reporting indicated this was split with Alcoa covering $3 million and the state $13 million.
Until the relocation is complete, temporary roadways could link the facility to Alcoa highway. The SIA is set to be complete before the highway is fully relocated.
A release from the city of Alcoa last week stated that road closures to construct the SIA at Singleton Station Road started this week.
Project Pearl is on schedule to have construction finished this month, but due to supply-chain shortages, officials with Blount County and Amazon have said the warehouse is postponing opening until June 2023.
