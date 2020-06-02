A Maryville man was arrested Monday after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and beating her with the butt of a gun.
In the early hours of June 1, Howard Davis, Reagan Mill Road, and his girlfriend began arguing when Davis allegedly slapped the woman across her face and forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant.
While in the car, Davis reportedly continued assaulting the woman — once using the butt of his small caliber pistol to strike her in the face.
The warrant states that as the couple approached oncoming vehicles, Davis would hold the gun to the woman’s head as he forced it down onto the center console.
Davis eventually took the woman to a camping site in Loudon County, the warrant stated. While there, he continued to assault her for 45 minutes.
Davis eventually released the woman, and she drove her car back to her house, leaving Davis at the campsite.
At around 10 p.m. that night, Davis returned to the woman’s residence. She attempted to call 911, but Davis reportedly picked up a 2-gallon gas can and shook it at her saying, “You better not say my name.” The woman then ended the phone call.
According to an arrest report dated June 1, deputies arranged for a third party to meet Davis for the purpose of exchanging a dog at Nelson’s Chapel Church of Christ in Maryville.
As Davis pulled up to the church, deputies turned on their sirens, and Davis fled the parking lot in his car and sped down Calderwood Highway before striking a small ditch and getting a flat tire.
Davis then fled deputies on foot. Deputies gave several verbal commands telling Davis to stop, but he refused until an officer drew his taser. Davis then heeded and was taken into custody.
After detaining Davis, deputies searched his 1999 Chevy Silverado and found a small amount of marijuana.
The deputies charged Davis with possession of a Schedule VI drug and two counts of evading arrest, in addition to the warrants for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and interference with emergency calls.
He was being held on a $647,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
