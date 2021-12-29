Deputies arrested a Friendsville man after receiving a report that he had been allegedly abusing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.
A family friend — who remained anonymous — of the offender Andrew Wayne Jackson, 26, asked deputies to check on the child since various family members had mentioned the abuse.
Blount County Sheriff's deputies pulled Jackson over Monday afternoon on Highland Road in Maryville. He was driving a vehicle registered to his 25-year-old girlfriend.
According to the report, he told deputies he didn't have a valid driver's license. It was initially suspended in 2009, then again from 2015 to 2020 and most recently on Nov. 11, 2021.
His girlfriend and her 2-year-old son were not in the vehicle with him, and he said they were at a residence on Bonnie Brae Drive in Maryville. Deputies arrested him, charged him with driving on a suspended license and went to the Maryville residence to check on the woman and her child.
They noted the boy had a fresh black-eye and scratches along his face and neck. His mother told deputies Jackson was responsible for the injuries and that he also abused her, the report states.
She said he has a history of abusing both of them, but she doesn't have a home or money to go somewhere else. They have been living with Jackson on Bonnie C. Curtis Lane in Friendsville.
Jackson was additionally charged with violent child abuse, neglect and endangerment.
He was being held on a $51,200 pending a hearing that was at 9 a.m. on Dec. 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The mother got into contact with criminal investigators at BCSO, and a Department of Children's Services referral was made in reference to the incident.
