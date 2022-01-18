Maryville Police officers arrested a man shortly after midnight Monday, early on Tuesday after allegedly hearing a gunshot originate from a vehicle traveling along William Blount Drive.
According to an MPD report, officers followed the vehicle with their emergency lights on until it pulled over at the intersection of Legends Way and Market Place Drive.
When Daniel Castro, 28, exited the vehicle, a loaded magazine and 9 mm shell allegedly dropped from his lap, and officers reported that his breath smelled like he had been drinking alcohol. They later took him for a blood draw to test for alcohol content.
He and a female passenger were detained.
Castro did not give a statement, but the female told officers he had been drinking, driving and discharging his weapon, and that the three were common behaviors, the report states.
Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly found an open container of alcohol and four orange tablets that dispatch confirmed were general amphetamines.
No handgun was located in the vehicle. A review of video footage showed Castro allegedly throwing a handgun out of the driver’s side window onto U.S. Highway 411 South, which officers later located in the right turn lane onto Legends Drive.
Castro was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, tampering with evidence, simple possession/casual exchange and having an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
He is being held on a $78,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. on Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The report did not list any charges for the female passenger.
