A Maryville man is in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at another family and “brake checking” their car on Pellissippi Parkway.
James Andrew Faircloth, 54, Main Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:33 p.m. Aug. 21 and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment with a weapon.
According to an incident report, an Alabama man was taking his family to Gatlinburg when Faircloth, driving a Jeep, overtook their car and started brake-checking, cursing and making rude gestures at the family.
When the man went to pass Faircloth near the Old Knoxville Highway exit, the report stated he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the family’s car.
The man’s wife called the police and gave a detailed description of Faircloth’s car. Officers pulled him over in a high-risk traffic stop — a stop where law enforcement has reason to believe the driver was involved in a serious crime.
Faircloth told officers he thought the Alabama man was driving erratically and had tried to run him off the road earlier. He said he recorded them on his phone and denied pointing any gun, arguing he “would never do that type of thing.”
But when he was interviewed by Maryville Police officers — also involved in the incident — they found a Ruger EC9s 9mm semiautomatic pistol in his car, which had a round in the chamber and a full magazine.
Officers said when they were pursuing Faircloth, they saw him reaching down “as if he were dropping something or trying to hide something.”
The Alabama couple told officers they wanted to seek prosecution for themselves and the two juveniles in the car. Officers put the gun in evidence and took Faircloth to the Blount County jail, where he was being held on a total $40,000 in bonds pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
