A Maryville man convicted of manslaughter is appealing his prison sentence of five years and six months.
To help with the court costs associated with appeals, a hearing was held in Blount County Circuit Court early Wednesday to determine if Sean Patrick Foley, 26, is indigent.
“We filed an appeal, and this is a hearing to see if he is indigent, meaning that he is unable to pay his court fees,” Foley’s attorney Aaron Kimsey said.
Foley was “unable to hire an attorney at the trial court level,” and his family paid for his representation at trial, according to an order seeking indigency filed on Dec. 17 in the Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee at Knoxville.
“Counsel asserts that neither the family nor the appellant have the financial ability to retain counsel for appeal and seeks a determination of the appellants’ indigence to proceed on appeal,” the order states.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Blount County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond did not object to granting Foley indigence. Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington approved the order.
Foley pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a Class C felony, on Nov. 7, 2019.
He was arrested on Aug. 28, 2018, after he called 911 to report he had just shot a man. Jimmy Shelton, 44, had been shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at his Beaver Drive Home.
During the 911 call, Foley’s said he fired his weapon because Shelton “was molesting my girlfriend.” During court proceedings, defense attorneys argued Foley was saving the woman from Shelton.
