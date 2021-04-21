A Blount man apprehended by law enforcement Tuesday after hiding in a Big Springs Ridge Road house was on federal supervised release from prison for robbing local banks in 2006.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and U.S. Marshals Service took Thomas James Hunt Jr., 35, of Blount County, into custody after he allegedly hid from law enforcement in a house in the 4000 block of Big Springs Ridge Road in Friendsville.
When deputy U.S. marshals and Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force officers at about 11 a.m. Tuesday tried to serve Hunt with a federal warrant on a violation of supervised release charge, he didn’t comply with their commands to exit the house and instead hid inside, a U.S. Marshals Service press release states.
The BCSO SWAT Team arrived due to “Hunt’s violent criminal history and unwillingness to surrender,” the release states. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with Hunt for nearly three hours, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said.
The SWAT Team and a K-9 unit eventually cleared the house and found Hunt in the attic, O’Briant said. Though no injuries occurred, Hunt was evaluated by American Medical Response medics before being taken to the Blount County jail, where he remains in custody.
BCSO’s Crisis Negotiation Team also assisted, and the Blount County Fire Department was on standby.
“Today is yet another reminder that the U.S. Marshals are tasked with locating and arresting some of the most dangerous fugitives out there. Together with our law enforcement partners, like the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, we strive to fulfill our mission with the safety of our officers and the community always in mind,” David G. Jolley, U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said in the release.
“We thank the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance today, and especially Sheriff (James) Berrong for his excellent leadership,” Jolley added.
Hunt was still serving the sentence he was handed after pleading guilty in 2006 to robbing a BB&T bank in Maryville and a Regions bank in Greenback earlier that year.
Hunt was sentenced on Nov. 29, 2006, to 135 months in prison and five years supervised release for armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, the Marshals Service release states.
According to previous reporting by The Daily Times, Hunt, then 20, in June 2006 took responsibility for robbing the BB&T bank once and the Regions bank twice. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges before changing his plea.
In that 2006 hearing, Hunt said he got around $4,000 from robbing the banks. He blamed the bank robberies on the influence of drugs, which he said he spent half of the robbery money on.
“Every day I regret it,” Hunt said then, according to previous reporting. “I feel guilty of what I put my family through, what I put the people at the bank through. I feel really guilty and ashamed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.