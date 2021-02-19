A Maryville man is facing a domestic violence charge after he allegedly shoved a cheeseburger in a woman’s face and strangled her.
Kevin Brandon Russell, 21, Bryant Hollow Road, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:12 a.m. Feb. 19 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer at approximately 10:53 p.m. arrived at a 200 block address on Laurel Branch Drive on a domestic assault call. A 24-year-old woman, who was “visibly shaking, crying and disheveled,” said Russell assaulted her; he left before the officer arrived.
The woman told the officer that, during an altercation, Russell shoved a cheeseburger in her face. The officer “observed chunks of cheeseburger on (the woman’s) shirt and in her hair,” the report states.
The woman also said Russell pushed her and grabbed her around the neck, inhibiting her ability to breathe. The officer noticed the woman, who declined medical attention, had injuries consistent with her story, the report states.
Officers along with Blount County Sheriff’s deputies located Russell at a Bryant Hollow Road address. They detained Russell, and he admitted to grabbing the woman around her neck and throwing her to the ground, the report states.
Russell told law enforcement the woman also assaulted him, and the reporting officer noticed a red scratch mark on his chest, the report states.
Law enforcement determined Russell was the primary aggressor and took him to Blount County jail. During the arrest, Russell was impaired and admitted he had a .45-caliber handgun in his vehicle, which law enforcement confiscated “for safekeeping and the safety of the victim,” the report states.
The reporting officer called the woman to inform her of Russell’s arrest.
