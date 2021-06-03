A man was taken into custody Wednesday after he allegedly entered a woman’s apartment without permission.
Jason R. Campbell, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, and charged with aggravated burglary. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Tuesday, June 8, in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer responded to a 500 block address on Bridgeway Drive on a theft call. A 23-year-old woman told the officer that when she came home to her third-floor apartment at Bridgeway in Maryville, she noticed her patio door was wide open.
The woman saw a man walking out of her bedroom and into the living room. The man said he was there to pressure wash the apartment complex’s patios, the report states; he then climbed down a ladder he used to get into the apartment.
The woman discovered her wedding ring was missing from her bedroom dresser, the report states. After unsuccessfully searching the entire apartment for it, she contacted the manager.
The officer spoke with Campbell, who said he had been hired to pressure wash the complex’s patios and entered the woman’s apartment, without permission, to ask about possibly moving items on the patio, the report states.
“This patio enters only to the living room of the residence,” the report states. “Therefore, Mr. Campbell had to walk through the living room and then enter (the woman’s) bedroom. Mr. Campbell did not have permission to enter any of the apartments while pressure washing.”
The officer searched Campbell, but didn’t find a ring. The woman said about 20 minutes passed between her calling the manager and police arriving and that Campbell could have hidden the ring, the report states.
