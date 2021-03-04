A man was booked into the Blount County jail on Tuesday after he allegedly urinated in public, exposed himself to a woman and led law enforcement on a car chase.
Jacob Thomas Ammann, 35, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:49 p.m. March 2 and charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and public indecency. He was released on bonds totaling $8,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
A Maryville Police Department incident report states an officer received a call Tuesday regarding an indecent exposure. A 42-year-old man told the officer that he and his son saw Ammann urinating in public.
The man said Ammann pulled his vehicle over in the middle of a roundabout at Mall Road and Foothills Plaza Drive in Maryville and urinated “in plain view of passers by,” the report states.
“(The man) advised me that he drove around the roundabout two times, and he physically observed Mr. Ammann’s genitalia as he drove by,” the officer wrote in the report. “Additionally, (the man) captured a portion of the incident on his phone and provided still images …”
While the officer was speaking with the man, other law enforcement personnel were beginning to pursue Ammann.
An Alcoa Police Department incident report states an officer arrived at the Foothills Mall at approximately 7:55 p.m. Tuesday at the roundabout area regarding a disturbance call.
The officer was told by dispatch that a man had exposed himself to a woman, gotten back into his vehicle and was driving; a complainant told law enforcement that the vehicle was going on and off the road.
After a BCSO deputy said the vehicle, driven by Ammann, was going north through a construction zone, all over the road and refusing to stop, the officer joined the deputy and another in the pursuit at the Alcoa Highway-North Wright Road area.
The two deputies and the officer began boxing in Ammann’s vehicle, and he stopped at the Alcoa Highway-Mimosa Heights area.
“I took up a position behind the right rear passenger door of a BCSO cruiser and pointed my duty-issued firearm at the passenger side of the vehicle,” the officer wrote in the report.
The deputies went to the far left of Ammann’s vehicle, yelling commands, but since Ammann was “possibly impaired and having loud music playing, he was unable to hear these commands,” the report states.
Ammann eventually realized and stepped out of his vehicle; a deputy had him go to his knees and face the vehicle. BCSO took custody of Ammann after his vehicle was cleared.
