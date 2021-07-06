A Loudon man was booked into the Blount County jail on the Fourth of July after he allegedly led deputies on a vehicle pursuit the day prior.
Ricky Lynn Burnette, 51, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:15 p.m. July 4 and charged with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and two counts of violation of probation.
He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 7, and on bonds totaling $12,500 on all other charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 9. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy was on patrol Saturday, July 3, when he saw a Dodge Ram driving on Alcoa Highway and confirmed that it was stolen. The deputy followed the vehicle into the parking lot of Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, while waiting for more units to arrive.
When the vehicle’s driver, Burnette, saw the additional units, he drove off through the parking lot, the report states. When the vehicle ran over a curb, Burnette’s 49-year-old passenger jumped out of the vehicle.
Deputies pursued Burnette as he drove recklessly, the report states, with the chase continuing onto West Lamar Alexander Parkway. After being informed of heavy traffic at the Fort Loudoun Dam, deputies stopped the pursuit at the Blount/Loudon County line.
The reporting deputy went back to Walmart in Alcoa and spoke with the passenger, who said Burnette picked him up in Knoxville to give him a ride; they had only just met each other an hour prior to the pursuit. When Burnette began to flee deputies, the passenger said, he told Burnette to stop, and when Burnette said he wasn’t stopping, the passenger jumped out of the vehicle, the report states.
Deputies identified Burnette, determined he originally stole the vehicle out of Monroe County, and took out warrants on him, the report states. The next day, the reporting deputy met up with Loudon County units, who had Burnette in custody, and served the warrants.
