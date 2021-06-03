A man was booked into the Blount County jail late Tuesday after police allegedly found drugs, money and a loaded gun in his vehicle.
Robert Glenn Spears, 32, Kingsport, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 11:43 p.m. June 1 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.
He was being held on bonds totaling $175,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer saw a truck driven by Spears traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway near Airbase Road; the truck’s registration lights weren’t working and the registration on it was listed for another vehicle.
The officer pulled Spears over at the Marathon station at Starlite Road off Alcoa Highway. A 29-year-old man also was in Spears’ vehicle, and both men only gave the officer identification, with Spears saying he didn’t have a license, the report states.
Spears’ hands were “shaking constantly as if he were extremely nervous,” and the officer saw a syringe hanging out of his pocket when he exited the vehicle, the report states. Spears admitted there was meth in the truck, and he also had meth in his pocket, the report states.
Officers found meth, baggies and a scale in the truck, and Spears said there was also a handgun in the truck; officers found a loaded Taurus revolver under the passenger seat, as well as two cases of ammunition and a bag containing a “large sum of money” in the truck, the report states.
Spears allegedly claimed ownership of the narcotics and gun.
