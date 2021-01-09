A Maryville man is facing a criminal homicide charge after he allegedly killed his 71-year-old father by stabbing him and striking him with a vehicle.
Adam Leon Shope, 44, Valleyview Drive, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 7 and charged with criminal homicide, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a Facebook post.
Shope also was served a warrant on an aggravated assault charge for a previous altercation with his father. He was being held on bonds totaling $1.1 million pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The post states deputies responded at around 2 p.m. Thursday to a Valleyview Drive residence on a stabbing-in-progress call. They were told the suspect, Shope, fled in a Kia sport utility vehicle after he stabbed his father and struck him with his vehicle.
A witness followed Shope from the neighborhood and notified law enforcement of his location, the post states.
After a deputy saw Shope’s vehicle heading north on Old Niles Ferry Road, they conducted a felony traffic stop, and Shope surrendered without incident. He was taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility.
The victim, Jasper L. Shope, was lying in a yard across the street from his residence, the post states. Witnesses were attempting CPR on him when law enforcement arrived.
“EMR-certified deputies and medics with AMR Ambulance Service attempted to resuscitate Mr. (Jasper) Shope, but they were unsuccessful,” the post states.
The case is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.