A Lenoir City man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase that ended with a K9 takedown Tuesday.
Hunter Keith Hackney, 20, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:22 p.m. Oct. 13 and charged with simple possession of marijuana, evading arrest and resisting arrest. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy, after noticing a vehicle driving with no headlights on and the passenger-side brake light cover busted at approximately 5:25 p.m., conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on West Lamar Alexander Parkway near William Blount Drive.
During the stop, the deputy discovered the passenger, Hackney, had two active Blount County warrants, one for failure to appear on a felony evading arrest charge and the other for failure to appear on a felony reckless endangerment charge.
The deputy moved Hackney from the vehicle to the outside of the patrol car and attempted to handcuff him, but Hackney allegedly pulled his arm away and ran off on foot.
The deputy ran after Hackney in the grass median of the road while another on-scene deputy pulled into Smokey View Church, 2201 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, catching up to Hackney by driving through a nearby field.
When Hackney didn’t comply with commands nor K9 warnings and continued running into nearby woods, the report states, a deputy released a K9 dog to apprehend him. The reporting deputy wrote that he could then hear Hackney “loudly yelling” at the deputies, revealing his location and asking them to get the dog.
Once the deputies reached Hackney, he complied with commands, and they took him into custody.
During a K9 search of the vehicle, deputies found a glass pipe, rubber bong and a total of approximately seven grams of suspected marijuana, and Hackney admitted the pipes and drugs were all his, the report states.
Hackney was then taken to Blount County jail.
