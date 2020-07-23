A 28-year-old Madisonville man was arrested after law enforcement officers allege he held a loaded gun to his ex-girlfriend’s head early Wednesday when she couldn’t find him a vacant hotel room.
Dillon Tyler Sherwood was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/sale/delivery or possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The victim, a 28-year-old woman, told authorities she picked Sherwood up at a Maryville residence early July 22, an APD incident report states.
Sherwood appeared upset and started arguing with the woman before telling her to drive him to the Princess Motel, 2614 U.S. Highway 411 S., in Maryville, to find him a room for the night. The pair discovered there was no vacancy there.
She was planning on taking her ex-boyfriend to WoodSprings Suite, 4412 Singleton Station Road, Louisville, but as she turned into the hotel’s parking lot, he grabbed the steering wheel and almost caused them to crash, the report states. The victim then drove back onto Alcoa Highway until reaching RJ’s Courtyard.
“Mr. Sherwood instructed her to pull in behind RJ’s Courtyard at which time he brandished a firearm and loaded it,” the report states.
The victim drove Sherwood to the M Star Hotel, 2962 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, and again tried to rent him a room. The victim returned a few moments later and told Sherwood no hotel rooms were available.
“Mr. Sherwood became upset and put the firearm to the back of (the victim’s) head and threatened to kill her,” an APD officer wrote in the incident report. “Mr. Sherwood further instructed (the victim) to get him a room and that she had better not notify police or tell anyone else.”
An employee at M Star Hotel called 911. Officers searched Sherwood and found a crystal-like substance, a green leafy substance and a glass meth pipe, the report states.
Sherwood was being held in the Blount County Justice Center on bonds totaling $20,500 pending a 9 a.m. July 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
