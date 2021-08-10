A Michigan man is facing multiple aggravated assault charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at a Maryville residence in May.
Patrick Dean McClellan, 38, Lansing, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:50 p.m. Aug. 9 and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of failure to appear, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said in an email.
He was being held on bonds totaling $63,750 pending 1:30 p.m. hearings Aug. 16 and 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy responded at approximately 10:44 p.m. May 16 to a 2000 block address on Sparks Drive after a caller reported a man was at her house, threatening her husband with a firearm.
When the deputy arrived, he saw multiple people standing in the driveway and heard a gunshot nearby. The people in the driveway began talking about someone “still shooting” and “that the armed individual was still nearby,” the report states.
The deputy spoke with the caller, a 46-year-old woman, who identified McClellan as the offender, the report states. More deputies arrived, and they checked a nearby Bass Aly residence, listed as an address for McClellan and in the direction the gunshot supposedly came from, but he wasn’t there.
The woman told the reporting deputy that McClellan pulled up to her house with an AR-style rifle, cocked the gun and chambered a round, and threatened to shoot everyone there, including her and her children, the report states. A person with McClellan also threatened to beat everyone up, the woman said.
The woman said she yelled at them to leave, and McClellan continued threatening to “shoot up the place” as he got in his vehicle. The woman’s husband argued with McClellan, who threw a beer bottle at a Mustang parked in the driveway, she said.
A 44-year-old man told the deputy that he was working on the Mustang in the driveway when McClellan pulled up with the gun, chambered a round and pointed it directly at him, threatening to kill him, the report states. The man ran into the residence, and although a 46-year-old man at the residence tried to calm McClellan down, he kept making threats, the man said.
A 13-year-old witness corroborated the 44-year-old man’s story and said McClellan waved the gun around wildly, the report states.
The 46-year-old man told the deputy that McClellan was angry because he bought the Mustang from a family member of the 44-year-old man, who signed the title himself and kept the car.
A 41-year-old woman, though, told another deputy that the incident occurred because a woman at the Sparks Drive address threw beer at one of her daughters “and this escalated the issue about the car,” the report states.
McClellan was taken into custody Aug. 9 on warrants and booked into the Blount County jail.
