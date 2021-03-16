A Knoxville man was booked into the Blount County jail on Monday after law enforcement said he was driving a stolen vehicle with drugs in it.
Frederick Corzell Wallace, 47, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:19 p.m. March 15 and charged with theft, the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, possessing Schedule I drugs, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
He was being held on bonds totaling $53,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Officers were alerted by dispatch to a reportedly stolen vehicle out of Knoxville, and spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle travelling on Alcoa Highway near Airbase Road, Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell told The Daily Times.
After the vehicle, driven by Wallace, turned from Alcoa Highway onto North Wright Road, officers pulled it over in the Exxon parking lot. A passenger was in the vehicle as well.
While searching the vehicle, officers found under Wallace’s seat suspected methamphetamine, plus suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, Carswell said.
